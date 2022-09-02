Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$500.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.80 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.00 EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.18. 329,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,353. The stock has a market cap of $549.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.60.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

