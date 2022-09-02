Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $123.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $130.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.10.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $113.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average is $128.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

