Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CIEN. Barclays cut their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN opened at $45.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 1,133.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 208,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 191,410 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 10.7% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 66.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 343,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 98.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 8.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 82,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

