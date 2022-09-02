Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 651,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cigna were worth $156,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Cigna by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Up 1.6 %

CI stock opened at $288.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $293.96. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

