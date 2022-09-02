Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Cigna by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 157,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Price Performance

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

NYSE:CI opened at $288.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.40 and a 200-day moving average of $258.77. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $293.96. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.