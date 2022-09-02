Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Increased by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5,479.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 324,414 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for about 21.6% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Cincinnati Financial worth $44,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 343,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,403,000 after buying an additional 186,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,130,000 after buying an additional 175,660 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,166,000 after buying an additional 119,114 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $14,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,428. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $93.41 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

