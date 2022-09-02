Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.82

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.78, with a volume of 44686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$69.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.29.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:CPH Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

