Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $95.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

