Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.49-$3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.62 billion-$54.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.79 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.84 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $44.59. 14,665,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,188,955. The firm has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.80. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,412,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $486,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,414 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,263,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,019,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,840,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.