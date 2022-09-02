Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.16 billion-$13.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.49-$3.56 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,665,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,188,955. The stock has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $667,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

