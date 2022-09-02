Citigroup Cuts SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target to $1.50

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $2.75 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote Price Performance

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 45.33% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

(Get Rating)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.