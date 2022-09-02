Citigroup Cuts SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target to $1.50

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $2.75 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.58.
SelectQuote Price Performance
Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.
About SelectQuote
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
