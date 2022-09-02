Citigroup Cuts SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target to $1.50

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQTGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $2.75 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.58.

SelectQuote Price Performance

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.79.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 45.33% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

