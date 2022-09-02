Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $282,258,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 163,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,309,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

