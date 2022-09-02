Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Mplx were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 2.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 44,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

MPLX stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.10%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

