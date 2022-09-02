Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 9,035 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $42.24 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $72.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61.

