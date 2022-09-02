Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,633,000 after purchasing an additional 867,699 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,758,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 248,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 427,553 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.1 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

