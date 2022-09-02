Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $158.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.63 and its 200 day moving average is $165.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

