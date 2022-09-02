Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases New Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,723 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 58,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

