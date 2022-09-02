Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases Shares of 4,049 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.