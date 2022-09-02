Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

