Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 183 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 87,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

