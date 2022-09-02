Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 875 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,794,000 after buying an additional 903,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after buying an additional 876,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $256.47 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.40.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.96.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

