Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 26.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 136,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth approximately $928,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 84,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 146.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 429,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 59.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $35.92 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $39.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

