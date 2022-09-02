Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,287,000 after purchasing an additional 504,559 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth approximately $7,318,000. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth approximately $7,133,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 200.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 426,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 284,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 3,308.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 204,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 198,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Investec downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 3.8 %

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

SBSW opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 7.4%.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

