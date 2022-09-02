Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Clarivate stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. 12,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,813. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 0.82. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $26.73.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Clarivate by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

