Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0241 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.2 %

CLVLY opened at $12.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Read More

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.