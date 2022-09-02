Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0241 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.2 %
CLVLY opened at $12.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $31.44.
About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (CLVLY)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.