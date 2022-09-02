CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $4.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000244 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015573 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015869 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,879,576 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

