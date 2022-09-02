Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.30

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.34 ($0.02), with a volume of 3747719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

Cloudbreak Discovery Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £6.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.14.

Insider Activity at Cloudbreak Discovery

In other Cloudbreak Discovery news, insider Samuel Anthony Kyler Hardy acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($90,623.49).

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the generation of mineral resource projects for natural resource sectors worldwide. It focuses on battery and base metals. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

