Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $80.25

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$80.25 and last traded at C$80.26, with a volume of 34429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$81.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.59.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$728.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.2599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.13%.

In other news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$100.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$400,902.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,154,848.25. In related news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$100.23 per share, with a total value of C$400,902.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,154,848.25. Also, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$84.00 per share, with a total value of C$74,757.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,757.33. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 149,590 shares of company stock worth $13,426,975.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

