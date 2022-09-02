Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,270,770. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

