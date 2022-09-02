Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.53

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.53 and traded as low as $67.69. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $67.69, with a volume of 247 shares changing hands.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.