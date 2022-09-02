Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,154 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Nvwm LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $664.85 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $661.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $675.91. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

