Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 4,481 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $182.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.14.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.
