Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $19.57 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,720 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $19,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 141.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.