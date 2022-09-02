Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.14% of Essential Utilities worth $17,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.2 %

WTRG opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.65%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

