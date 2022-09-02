Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 10,668 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.19. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

