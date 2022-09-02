Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 126,503 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.12% of NiSource worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI opened at $29.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.