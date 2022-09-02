Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 13,371 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

