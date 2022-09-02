Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 5,802 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 15.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 38.6% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,124,832 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $193,296,000 after purchasing an additional 129,898 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 28.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.6 %

SBUX stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

