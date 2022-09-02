Compton Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Compton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,226 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 0.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,886 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,062,000 after purchasing an additional 69,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,970,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,911,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.5 %

LUV stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,201. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

