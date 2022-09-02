Compton Financial Group LLC Has $50.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Compton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 469,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,640 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 20.8% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $50,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $100.38. 82,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,685,926. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

