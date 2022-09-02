Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.0750 on Exchanges

Conceal (CCX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $471.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,278.97 or 1.00081869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00063425 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00227641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00153478 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00233317 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00058816 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00063279 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004128 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,606,512 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.