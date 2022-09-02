Connable Office Inc. Acquires 355 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $28.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.01. 136,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,133. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.