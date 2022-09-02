Connable Office Inc. Buys 14,177 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 708.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $139.68. The stock had a trading volume of 965,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,937,109. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.29. The stock has a market cap of $349.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.85.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

