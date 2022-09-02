Connable Office Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 213.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $402.29. The stock had a trading volume of 189,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,424. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

