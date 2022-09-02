Connable Office Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in ASML by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in ASML by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in ASML by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $12.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $482.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,473. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $516.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $197.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

