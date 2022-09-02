Connable Office Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,720,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 216,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,560,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

USB stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.62. 32,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,347,893. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.