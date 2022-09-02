Connable Office Inc. Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.9 %

ITW traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.11. 9,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,818. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

