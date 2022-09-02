Connable Office Inc. Purchases 194 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $233,400,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after acquiring an additional 449,957 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,638,000 after purchasing an additional 392,120 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,288.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after purchasing an additional 277,954 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $165.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,287. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.