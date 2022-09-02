ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

COP opened at $107.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

