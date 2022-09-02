ContentBox Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $402,179.17 and approximately $26,630.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

